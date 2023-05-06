BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Administrative State Has Taken Over Our Lives – Now What?
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
25 views • 05/06/2023

Leslie Manookian is president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, anonprofit which seeks to rectify health injustice through education, advocacy, and

legal challenges to unjust mandates, laws, and policies that undermine our health

freedoms and human rights. She speaks, writes, and advocates on topics of health,

freedom, nutrition, personal development, politics and more. She is a former

successful Wall Street business executive, an award-winning documentary

filmmaker, and qualified homeopath. She conceived, wrote and produced The

Greater Good, an award-winning documentary exploring vaccines. She serves on the

boards of the Weston A. Price Foundation and Health Freedom Idaho. She has been

featured in dozens of TV, radio, print, and Internet interviews as well as appearing

at numerous conferences. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a BA

from Middlebury College, and M.L.C.Hom from Lakeland College of Homeopathy.

Learn more about Leslie at https://healthfreedomdefense.org/Show more


Links for this episode:


'Dad jokes' help kids develop into healthy adults: study https://www.foxnews.com/health/dad-jokes-help-kids-develop-healthy-adults-study


Biden’s CDC Wants to Re-Mask You When You Fly https://healthfreedomdefense.org/leslie-on-the-kim-monson-show-4/


Leslie on Global Conversations IN PLAIN SIGHT with Christine Dolan https://healthfreedomdefense.org/leslie-on-global-conversations-in-plain-sight-with-christine-dolan/


Unmasking the Administrative State https://www.c-span.org/video/?458255-1/unmasking-administrative-state


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our website: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Grace Schara

Scott Schara


