Israel is Training U.S. Police

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://israelpalestinenews.org/minn-cops-trained-by-israeli-police-who-often-use-knee-on-neck-restraint/ For sources see below:
SOURCES:
ISRAELI HISTORIAN ILAN PAPPE ON THE ETHNIC CLEANSING OF PALESTINE
https://youtu.be/jQnKuzPX0Ls
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: "WITH WHOM ARE MANY U.S. POLICE DEPARTMENTS TRAINING? WITH A CHRONIC HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATOR - ISRAEL"
https://www.amnestyusa.org/with-whom-are-many-u-s-police-departments-training-with-a-chronic-human-rights-violator-israel/
"U.S. POLICE ARE BEING TRAINED BY ISRAEL-- AND COMMUNITIES OF COLOR ARE PAYING THE PRICE"
https://progressive.org/dispatches/us-police-trained-by-israel-communities-of-color-paying-price-shahshahani-cohen-191007/
DEADLY EXCHANGE: THE DANGEROUS CONSEQUENCES OF U.S.--ISRAEL LAW ENFORCEMENT EXCHANGES
https://deadlyexchange.org/deadly-exchange-research-report/
ISRAEL SECURITY FORCES ARE TRAINING AMERICAN COPS DESPITE HISTORY OF RIGHTS ABUSES
https://theintercept.com/2017/09/15/police-israel-cops-training-adl-human-rights-abuses-dc-washington/
HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT ON ISRAEL-PALESTINE
https://israelpalestinenews.org/human-rights-reports-on-israel-palestine-regularly-updated/
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FINDINGS OF INVESTIGATION INTO BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-findings-investigation-baltimore-police-department
SENATE COMMITTEE SLIPS THROUGH $38 BILLION PACKAGE TO ISRAEL
https://israelpalestinenews.org/senate-committee-slips-through-38-billion-package-to-israel/