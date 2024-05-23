SoCal: America's New Sanctuary Capitol

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Migrants Flock To Southern California
* In recent weeks, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector has moved to #1 for illegal crossings at the southern border (for the first time since the 1990s).
* None of these men are from Mexico; and several are “special interest aliens”.
* Illegals ditch their old identities.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 May 2024)