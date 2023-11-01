Russia's Lancet Against the British 155-mm self-propelled Gun AS-90 - in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lancet against the British 155-mm self-propelled gun AS-90 in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The United Kingdom donated 32 AS-90s to Ukraine, this is 4th or 5th demilitarized AS-90.