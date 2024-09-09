My Most Brutal Wingsuit Flight Ever | Täschhorn 4491m | Swiss

After years of dreaming, we finally did the highest possible wingsuit base jump in the Alps, from top of Täschhorn. Big hug to Mario for joining me on this mission - I couldn't have done it without you. Thanks bro! In total, we climbed for about 9 hours and spent one night at the Mischabeljoch bivouac. It was quite challenging leaving nothing behind and flying with all our equipment. On top we have to scrample 5 pitches to the exit point, belayed gear up. I jumped around 10:30 in perfect conditions, without thermals. But after 40 seconds of flying, my arms got really tired so I couldn't hold the glide and had to fly steeper. Unfortunately, it is not getting much better and it is becoming a serious problem as I can hardly feel my fingers. Antonia was waiting at the LZ with a cold beer, Mario and I landed safely. I don't know what happened to my arms... was it the altitude or the heavy bag. I was exhausted as fuck and glad we got back safely. What a mission! What a Mountain!

Flight Data: https://www.skyderby.ru/tracks/128771

Mirrored - JoHannes | Wingsuit





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/