EMF Mitigation | Why Light Is The Ultimate EHS Fix | Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 52: Dan Stachofsky
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
864 views • 9 months ago

Hi, everyone.

This week's podcast interview is with Dan Stachofsky from the Essential Energy company. Probably all of us are somewhat familiar with the problems associated with EMF exposure, problems that only worsen the longer we are exposed. Many of us are looking for realistic, doable solutions.

It's a daunting problem because in our current world, it's almost impossible to avoid at least some level of EMF exposure. This situation fits Ivan Illich's description of a "radical monopoly," that is, a state-sanctioned act that adversely affects everyone whether they would choose to participate or not. Dan decided to put his attention toward helping to solve the problem of harmful EMF exposures.

In this interview, you will hear his story and find out what solutions he came up with. My hope is this interview helps you add another layer to your understanding of EMF damage and mitigation.

Best,
Tom

Use this link with the code COWAN20 for 20% off EMF protection products from Essential Energy: https://wix235.ositracker.com/318193/16153



Keywords
emfemf protectionenergy medicineehsemf hazards summitelectro-sensitivity
