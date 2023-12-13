Create New Account
Elevated Craft Insulated Hybrid Pint Glass Unboxing/Test Run
Beer and Gear
Published 2 months ago

*The beer page on gab: https://gab.com/groups/3842

She's nice, beautiful fit and finish, weighty and sleek. I like this glass she could very well become my go to in the warmer months.

So I paid $89 for 2 and a spare insert but on their website she retails for $59 with free US shipping. Value is determined by you my friends but I think she is pretty slick.

I can't really do a temp retention test since it's winter-ish out here but I expect she would hold up to realistic temps.

thanks for coming by and spending some of your most precious asset with me

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

