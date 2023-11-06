Multiple rockets U turn on themselves due to Iron Dome malfunctions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A massive barrage of rockets was fired by Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah troops in Lebanon into the Israeli occupied territory. Most of the rockets turned back to their own areas in Tel Aviv city and Kiryat Shemona due to the Iron Dome missile defense system malfunctioning. The rockets then fell on hospitals, cars and settlers' homes from the launch site in Rishon Lezion.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY