"THE FLOODS ARE COMING" - FLORIDA, TEXAS, JUDGEMENTS & TRUMP

Today's word: America will suffer terrible judgements of natural disasters. Tropical storms, floods, hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, fault lines (tearing of the earth's crust), extremely hot summers and very cold winters, excessive rainfall, volcanic eruptions and the rise of pests and vermin. Florida and Texas will be punished for dissociation from the Union of America and also for idolatry of Donald Trump. The Lord has sobering but encouraging words for His church; let us take them to heart. Amen.





Yah says He will use "BATTERING" to soften America. Natural disasters will hit Florida and Texas, as well as all states as a means of humbling this nation. What happens when we cannot HEAR and HEED (OBEY) the Lord? We will find ourselves under judgement, facing an escalation in hardships and horrible events that result from HIS HOLY HAND OF PROTECTION BEING REMOVED. Tropical storms, floods, hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, fault lines (tearing of the earth's crust), extremely hot summers and very cold winters, excessive rainfall, volcanic eruptions and the rise of pests and vermin. Florida and Texas will be punished for dissociation from the Union of America and also for idolatry of Donald Trump. The Lord has sobering but encouraging words for His church; let us take them to heart. Amen.



