Honor Me and I will Honor You

Dec 30 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: Continue to honor me with your whole life and I will honor you. Not all those around you will fully understand the love you have for me, but my glory and favor on you will be so prevalent that the major criticism will stop. #HonorGod #GloryandFavor

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://i.mtr.cool/bgbiavrfsl