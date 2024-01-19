320) TERÁ SIDO ESTE O PASSADO DA HUMANIDADE ?

Créditos The American States Assembly, Jan. 08, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/january-2024/
Ficheiro – Anna Von Reitz Webinar-20240109 0151-102: https://mega.nz/file/E9sDGCgD#FHa7VAsscJHNt_pVuFll5PTGvvRjS-F2QgG0I1FZh4k
Papa e a Ordem dos Jesuítas
January 5, 2024 | International Public Notice -- The Mistaken Schism | By Anna Von Reitz: http://www.paulstramer.net/2024/01/international-public-notice-mistaken.html
THE NEPHILIM (OFFICIAL AI TRAILER) - RUNWAY & MIDJOURNEY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Th3w68LQy8
Os Tuatha de Danann contemporâneos dos Sumérios :
Aqueles que desceram dos Céus - Tuatha de Danann : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0ZLM2BFcYE
Irish Mythology: Who Were the Tuatha De Danann? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0IFGWzSDAE
An old Irish legend about an ancient Egyptian princess - ROBERT SEPEHR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGwgkQUV0H8
Ancient History of Ireland, Tuatha Dé Danann, Scythians, and Phoenicians - ROBERT SEPEHR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUiKAv17rdY
Secret History of the Scythians and Lost Tribes - ROBERT SEPEHR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXL09iWJrfs
The Rise of the Sons of Aryas - ROBERT SEPEHR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQdTfMnIzeM
The Tuatha Dé Danann - A People of the Old World : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPpuZLyPewU
Celtic Mythology - An Introduction to the Tuatha Dé Danann : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6mazAiTHTs
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
