320) TERÁ SIDO ESTE O PASSADO DA HUMANIDADE ?
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a month ago

Créditos The American States Assembly, Jan. 08, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/january-2024/

Ficheiro – Anna Von Reitz Webinar-20240109 0151-102: https://mega.nz/file/E9sDGCgD#FHa7VAsscJHNt_pVuFll5PTGvvRjS-F2QgG0I1FZh4k


Papa e a Ordem dos Jesuítas

January 5, 2024 | International Public Notice -- The Mistaken Schism | By Anna Von Reitz: http://www.paulstramer.net/2024/01/international-public-notice-mistaken.html


THE NEPHILIM (OFFICIAL AI TRAILER) - RUNWAY & MIDJOURNEY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Th3w68LQy8


Os Tuatha de Danann contemporâneos dos Sumérios : 

Aqueles que desceram dos Céus - Tuatha de Danann : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0ZLM2BFcYE

Irish Mythology: Who Were the Tuatha De Danann? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0IFGWzSDAE

An old Irish legend about an ancient Egyptian princess - ROBERT SEPEHR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGwgkQUV0H8

Ancient History of Ireland, Tuatha Dé Danann, Scythians, and Phoenicians - ROBERT SEPEHR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUiKAv17rdY

Secret History of the Scythians and Lost Tribes - ROBERT SEPEHR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXL09iWJrfs

The Rise of the Sons of Aryas - ROBERT SEPEHR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQdTfMnIzeM

The Tuatha Dé Danann - A People of the Old World : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPpuZLyPewU

Celtic Mythology - An Introduction to the Tuatha Dé Danann : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6mazAiTHTs


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

anna von reitznew worldhistoriaold worldarianosanjosnovo testamento

