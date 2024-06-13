BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moldovan participants of the SPIEF Roughed Up & Detained at Airport on Return Home
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 11 months ago

On the scandal with Moldovan participants of the SPIEF

The Moldovan media continue to discuss the incident (https://ria.ru/20240611/moldaviya-1952132459.html) with the detention at the Chisinau airport of delegates who were returning from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

As representatives of the opposition bloc "Victory" report, representatives from Moldova at the SPIEF were detained for four hours last Tuesday.

Ordinary passengers were also not allowed to leave the airport, and one of them was roughly detained by the police, after which people chanted "shame!"

▪️The Moldovan authorities also intend (https://ria.ru/20240607/moldaviya-1951429493.html?in=t) to conduct an investigation against the artists who performed at the forum. In particular, we are talking about the state ensemble "Zhok", whose performance in Chisinau was called (https://78.ru/news/2024-06-07/v-moldavii-nakazhut-artistov-za-prisutstvie-na-pmef) "unacceptable".

▪️The SPIEF was attended by the opposition Moldovan politician Ilan Shor, who, in particular, promotes the idea of the republic's accession to the EAEU instead of the EU.

By the way, Armenia itself has had colossal benefits (https://t.me/rybar/59913) from EAEU membership in recent years, despite its anti-Russian political rhetoric.

🔻However, the Moldovan authorities led by Maia Sandu are uncompromising towards Russia.

The latest trends to equate (https://t.me/pezdicide/3565) any pro-Russian opinion to campaigns of "disinformation" and treason indicate that the ruling regime will harshly suppress dissent. After all, this is exactly why Sandu is actively supported by the United States, providing multi-million dollar grants.

#Moldova #Russia

@rybar

