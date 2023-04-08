BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncensored: The IHR/Treaty DEATH Sentence to Freedom & How To Stop It with James Roguski
181 views • 04/08/2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Apr 7, 2023


James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to help clarify the difference between the Treaty and the IHR to assist us, the people who pay their wages, to apply pressure to politicians to not only understand the courses the WHO is undertaking, but put a stop to them. These amendments are a death sentence to our freedoms, and we must not let them succeed.


View the UK petition here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/petition


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gsvn8-live-uncensored-the-ihrtreaty-death-sentence-to-freedom-and-how-to-stop-it-.html


freedomwhotreatypetitionamendmentsworld health organizationuncensoredihrmaria zeeejames roguskihow to stop
