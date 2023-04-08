Uncensored: The IHR/Treaty DEATH Sentence to Freedom & How To Stop It with James Roguski

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Apr 7, 2023





James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to help clarify the difference between the Treaty and the IHR to assist us, the people who pay their wages, to apply pressure to politicians to not only understand the courses the WHO is undertaking, but put a stop to them. These amendments are a death sentence to our freedoms, and we must not let them succeed.





View the UK petition here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/petition





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Buy high-quality magnesium and use promo code 'MARIA' to receive your discount:





http://magbreakthrough.com/maria





Detox your system NOW with Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTox and use promo code 'MARIAZEEE' for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gsvn8-live-uncensored-the-ihrtreaty-death-sentence-to-freedom-and-how-to-stop-it-.html



