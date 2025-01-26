New study confirms that COVID-19 mRNA injections spread to vital organs and trigger systemic, toxic production of the spike protein.





This “conspiracy theory” just became a reality.





The new study, published in Nature Biotechnology, reveals alarming details about the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that carry the SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA.





The study showed that even at extremely low doses (0.0005 mg/kg), these LNPs transport mRNA to cells in vital organs, leading to the production of the toxic spike protein. According to the researchers, this protein triggers immune activation and causes damage to blood vessels.





Meanwhile, autopsy results confirm the systemic presence of the spike protein in tissues and organs, raising serious questions about the safety of these so-called vaccines.