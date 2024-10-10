What is the Secret Purpose of The Deep State? The October Surprise

Our family has felt called to share what we've learned from Grace’s story, inspired by Genesis 50:20, where God can turn intended harm into something good for the saving of lives. Initially, this platform focused on exposing the dangers of the medical industrial complex. But as time passed, I began to explore the spiritual side, realizing Satan’s battle for souls is central to understanding our true calling.

Through deep study, I've come to understand that Satan's ultimate plan is to deceive us through the systems of the world, creating the illusion of freedom while subtly controlling us. The control grid Satan has constructed tricks us into believing that we can escape through knowledge and patriotism, but these are mere distractions. The truth is, Satan’s false light aims to steer us toward fear, ensuring we unwittingly serve his agenda.

God has revealed the deep spiritual battle behind the scenes. Revelation 13 shows Satan's dual nature, giving us the illusion of choice while leading us astray. Today, we’re being manipulated into believing that elections and worldly solutions will save us, but true salvation comes from repentance and turning back to God. We must question our involvement in this system and recognize the urgency of choosing the right path before it’s too late.

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/. You can also sign up to follow our landmark legal case at www.GraceSchara.com. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit.

