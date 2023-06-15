© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ESG ties to CBDC ties to Universal Basic Income, Free Markets are Dead
The relationship between ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) rules, CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), government tax breaks, and incentives can vary based on specific policies and regulations implemented by each country or jurisdiction. It's important to note that as an AI language model, I can provide a general perspective, but the specific details may vary depending on the region.
The relationship between consumer preferences and corporate behavior is complex and can vary based on numerous factors. While some companies may experience backlash from consumers due to perceived "woke" stances, it's important to recognize that consumer sentiment can also shift over time. Additionally, the impact on market share can depend on various factors such as the target market, the specific industry, and the overall brand reputation. But if you own nothing and like it according to the WEF, consumer demand and preference won't matter. You'll not have a choice. Anything you want will be given to you via technocracy.
Universal basic income (UBI) and programmable money are separate concepts that can influence economic dynamics but might not directly address the issue of consumer support for companies. UBI refers to a system where all individuals in a given population receive a regular income from the government unconditionally. Programmable money, on the other hand, refers to digital currencies that can have predefined conditions or rules attached to them, such as spending restrictions or expiration dates. You'll only be able to spend money with the ESG compliant communist companies. This is a money system for slaves that will be programed and allowed to be spent only with ESG companies. It is your enslavement.
While UBI and programmable money can have broader societal and economic implications, their direct impact on consumer preferences or company support is more indirect. It's important to note that the success and growth of companies depend on various factors, including consumer demand, competitive advantages, and the ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. The integration of ESG principles, coupled with government incentives and digital currencies, can provide a framework for companies to align their practices with sustainable goals and potentially benefit from associated rewards or support. In other words, to control the slaves that is you.
This all Screams Beast System to me.