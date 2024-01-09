Has Russia become the Safest Country for Ukrainians Nowadays? - A Surrendered UKR Soldier Wants to stay in Russia and Asks his Mother to Come to Russia

“If I come back to Ukraine, they will send me to the warzone again. I don’t want to go to back Ukraine mom!"

A surrendered Ukrainian was given the opportunity to speak to his mother.

In their conversation, he said that he wants to stay in Russia and take her there too, because if he goes to Ukraine or Poland he will be deported and sent back to the trenches.

Surprisingly, Russia is the safest country for Ukrainians nowdays.