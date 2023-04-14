Tom Renz | Thank You Ranchers and Farmers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm recieving a lot of messages from good farmers across the nation who are devestated to learn about the injection of #MRNA vaccines into their animals and the poisoning of their seeds and crops. As we expose #BigPharma we also need to support the great farmers of this country who have also been lied to and intentionally kept in the dark. My support for farmers and ranchers is unwavering and we will do everything we can to support them and ensure they also have #InformedConsent and are legally protected from potential liability. #HB1169 #Truth #GodWins #Vaccines #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow