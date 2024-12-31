⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (31 December 2024)

This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike by high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against the infrastructure of a military airfield and the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises which manufacture gunpowder for the needs of the AFU. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 35 troops, one motor vehicle, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line,inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, one mechanised brigade, three territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Kovsharovka (Kharkov region), Ivanovka, Torskoye, and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 440 troops, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, six pickup trucks, one UK-made 155-mm towed FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Dalneye, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo, and Yantarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 290 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one UK-made Saxon armoured personnel carrier, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 MLRS gun.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade as well as one marine brigade and one assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Dachenskoye and Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 12 counter-attacks launched by AFU formations were repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 505 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, five motor vehicles,including three Turkish-made Kirpi, one UK-made Snatch, and one Kozak combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of one mechanised brigade, two territorial defence brigades close to Bogatyr, Razliv, and Ravnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled.



The AFU losses were more than 160 troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

One electronic warfare station was eliminated.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two territorial defence brigades close to Antonovka and Ponyatovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 65 troops, six motor vehicles, and two field ammunition depots.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged a military enterprise that manufactured ammunition, storage depots for strike drones as well as clusters of AFU manpower and military hardware in 138 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence facilities shot down two Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 103 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 68 of them out of the special military operation area.

▫️The Black Sea Fleet destroyed eight uncrewed surface vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,981 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,120 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,104 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,667 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.