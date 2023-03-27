Ukrainians will be first to die if depleted uranium used - Serbian Health Minister

Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic talks to RT in an exclusive interview about the consequences of using depleted uranium munitions as UK vows to supply Ukraine with the deadly shells

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com

newsukrainewarweapons



