Ukrainians will be first to die if depleted uranium used - Serbian Health Minister
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
7 views • 03/27/2023

Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic talks to RT in an exclusive interview about the consequences of using depleted uranium munitions as UK vows to supply Ukraine with the deadly shells

newsukrainewarweapons

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
