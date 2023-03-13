BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shocking Revelation revealed by Jesus to Italian Saint about Benito Mussolini!
55 views • 03/13/2023

Servants of Christ


March 11, 2023


Shocking Revelation revealed by Jesus to Blessed Edvige Carboni


Let us always keep this in mind:

“I desire trust from My creatures. Encourage souls to place great trust in My fathomless mercy. Let the weak, sinful soul have no fear to approach Me, for even if it had more sins than there are grains of sand in the world, all would be drowned in the unmeasurable depths of My mercy.”

— Diary 1059, words of Jesus to St. Faustina


Prayer requests

We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


Jesus, I trust in You !


Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o...


Important Note: The Pictures and Images used in the thumbnail are symbolical.


#BlessedEdvigeCarboni #Jesus #Revelation #Vision #MercyofGod


Shocking Revelation revealed by Jesus to Italian Saint about Benito Mussolini!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMD3X3El7K8

jesuschristiancatholicrevelationvisionblessedmussoliniin heavenbenito mussoliniedvige carboni
