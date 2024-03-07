Greedy Mother, Greedy Wife! Freedomain Call In

"I have a really rough relationship with my girlfriend. We've been together for 12 years. We have two sons, five and nine.





"For a while now, we are living almost separated, like I was in a separate bedroom and we had very little interaction compared to how it should be, I think.





"We went for counseling like three times. Every time, we would go for three or five sessions. We then would stop going because we would say, 'okay, this is a little bit better, let's continue by ourselves.' But a year later it would we'd be back there again. Around six months ago I think I figured out what was bothering my wife. I'm calling her my wife because people call us husband and wife. We have one house, cars, kids, you know all that how it's supposed to be in marriage..."





