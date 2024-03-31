April 2nd is the Passover if you go by the Solar Calendar of Yahweh God.

Passover https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/passover/

Passover is 1 of 7 Holy Feast days that should never be forgotten, for they are part of our rich heritage and are reminders of what our God has done for us. If you celebrate 4th of July for your country, why not celebrate these feast days for your God and to pass on to generation after generation?

You can learn all about the Feast days, the Calendar, and much more by going into the CALENDAR section on the menu. Clik the drop arrow to open. www.ageoflaodicea.com