Doctors Feel Silenced

MIRRORED from Senator Alex Antic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oE1hpJQLB0&ab_channel=SenatorAlexAntic
Jun 5, 2023
“Over the last two years, I have spoken to more doctors and nurses than I can recall about their fear of the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency.
Recently, AHPRA told me that clinicians had no reason to fear them.
Watch as I question AHPRA during Senate estimates last week.”