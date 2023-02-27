Democrat Strategist Ernest Bigot: "Black People NEED Us"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democratic strategist, Earnest bigot, Weighs in on all the ways that his party helps black people, from providing access to abortions, to their continued promise of reparations, to releasing black criminals, to protecting the black community from the white supremacists views of David Goggins who preaches personal responsibility.
#satire #racism #welfare #davidgoggins #abortion