Democrat Strategist Ernest Bigot: "Black People NEED Us"
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
9 views • 02/27/2023

Democratic strategist, Earnest bigot, Weighs in on all the ways that his party helps black people, from providing access to abortions, to their continued promise of reparations, to releasing black criminals, to protecting the black community from the white supremacists views of David Goggins who preaches personal responsibility. #satire #racism #welfare #davidgoggins #abortion

Keywords
bigotryplanned parenthooddemocratabortionelizabeth warrenleftistmartin luther kingwelfareaffirmative actionwhite culturemurder ratei have a dreampersonal responsibilitywhite racismblack racismblack on black violencedavid gogginsrace mattersleftist racistblacknessernest bigotwhite saviordemocrat racismblack abortionstraight violence
