DREA DE MATTEO: ULTRA FREE

Emmy award winning actress, Drea de Matteo, shares how she became an unemployable actress in Hollywood over her vaccination status, being an outsider in the predominantly woke industry, and the unconventional ways she has kept her career alive. She also discusses her new clothing line, Ultra Free, that celebrates freedom.
AIRDATE: April 25, 2024
