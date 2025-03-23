Recognition of Separation Agreements in Ontario Family Courts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is your separation agreement enforceable in court? In Ontario, not all agreements hold up in court—especially if there are issues like coercion, lack of financial disclosure, or unfair terms.
📌 In this video, we cover:
✔ When judges may set aside a separation agreement
✔ Legal requirements under Section 56(4) of the Family Law Act
✔ How to protect your agreement with Independent Legal Advice (ILA)
📑 A properly drafted agreement saves you time, money, and stress.
🔗 Learn more: https://separationagreementontario.ca/enforceable-separation-agreement/