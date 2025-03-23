BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Recognition of Separation Agreements in Ontario Family Courts
5 months ago

Is your separation agreement enforceable in court? In Ontario, not all agreements hold up in court—especially if there are issues like coercion, lack of financial disclosure, or unfair terms.


📌 In this video, we cover:

✔ When judges may set aside a separation agreement

✔ Legal requirements under Section 56(4) of the Family Law Act

✔ How to protect your agreement with Independent Legal Advice (ILA)


📑 A properly drafted agreement saves you time, money, and stress.


🔗 Learn more: https://separationagreementontario.ca/enforceable-separation-agreement/

