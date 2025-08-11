BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Texas Democrats Betrayal of Duty & Democracy
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
29 views • 1 month ago

On August 3, 2025, over 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state to block a Republican-led redistricting plan during a special session called by Governor Greg Abbott. Their absence denied the quorum needed to conduct business, halting not just redistricting but urgent measures like flood relief after July’s deadly storms. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton argue the lawmakers abandoned their constitutional duties and could face expulsion, fines, or even arrest. Critics say the walkout undermines representative government, silences constituents, and sets a dangerous precedent of minority “mob rule” over majority decision-making. Supporters claim it’s a defense against gerrymandering, yet past Democratic walkouts have failed. The standoff raises urgent questions about the limits of political protest—and the fragility of democratic institutions.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/texas-democrats-betrayal-of-duty

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokegerrymanderingneomarxismgovernor abbotttexas politicstexas democratsrepresentative democracypolitical accountabilitylegislative walkoutredistricting battlebreaking quorumstate government crisis
