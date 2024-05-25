Body, Soul and Spirit-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 21 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are made in 3 parts, saved or lost, we are all an individual soul, contained in our own body, each with a spirit that gives us life. After Adam and Eve, there have been no exceptions to this rule in the last 6,000 years of human history. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at the spiritual operation that takes place when we become born again, and we look at what happens to the body, soul and spirit of those who don't. Saved or lost, everyone lives forever in some form, and the incredible part is that you get to decide what form that will be. Saved souls will be transformed and given a body like unto His glorious body, and the unsaved will degenerate into a hideous, but eternal, other body you need to know about. If you have a King James Bible, you have the wildest Book ever written!



