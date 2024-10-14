BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHAMAN "Let’s Rise": Heroes of Russia will live in our hearts forever
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 7 months ago

“Let’s rise” by Shaman.

Translation and subtitles by Putinger's Cat

Original video by Викуля Флэм

Cynthia... The Soviet Union suffered the most during WW2, while defeating most of the Nazis at that time. Russia, had approximately 8,800,000-10,700,000 military deaths in WW2. The total military and civilian deaths was around, 24,000,000 or up to 26.6 million. 

 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrJb7bC90GY)The translation was adapted to preserve rhyme and rhythm as much as possible.

