Father of lights & His Sabbath versus the father of lies & his mark!

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 4, 2023.



Our heavenly Father, the 1st Person of the heavenly Godhead, is described by the apostle James in James 1:17: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.



On the flip side of the coin, Yeshua or Jesus Christ calls satan, the father of lies in John 8:44.



God is truth in Deuteronomy 32:4 and John 14:6 but satan is the father of lies. Lying is the complete opposite of truth.



Who will you obey?



