Donald Trump, Bill Clinton. Adultery In the White House. Literal B4 Spiritual. Harlot of Revelation

Accused adulterer Donald Trump who allegedly paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments. Trump, however, has been accused of breaking the 7th Commandment, which forbids adultery. He was accused of having an affair with Stormy Daniels and was convicted in New York of 34 felonies to make hush money payments to keep it secret.





Donald Trump's Infidelity Allegations: Every Time the Ex-POTUS Was Accused of Cheating on Melania. Melania Trump is Catholic. The Catholic Church is the Harlot of Revelation 17





Former President Bill Clinton has said he lives with the scandal that took over his presidency, involving adultery with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, "all the time." Writing in his new book Citizen, Clinton admitted he had never apologized to Lewinsky personally following the sexual relationship with the then 22-year-old, which he initially denied before his impeachment by the House of Representatives.





Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





#Trump

#Clinton

#Adultery

#Impeachment

#POTUS

#Impeached

#Trump

#Hushmoney

#SDA

#TedWilson

#Adventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

















darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House