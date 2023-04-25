Welcome To Proverbs Club.Respect Both Jesus And Your Leader.

Proverbs 24:21-22 (NIV).

21) Fear the Lord and the king, my son,

and do not join with rebellious officials,

22) for those two will send sudden destruction on them,

and who knows what calamities they can bring?

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Respect your authorities in heaven and on earth.

Following traitors is catastrophic.

Distinguish the difference with wisdom from knowledge.

