A MESSAGE FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If we do not dismantle the Corporation which falsely claims to be your Government they will murder everyone on Earth!
There is nothing legitimate about our government!
It's a corporation and it's CEO's are SELECTED not "Elected"
So wake up, organize, and let's prosecute these criminals under COMMON LAW! The #BAR Association and our Judiciary are also Corporate entities, and are involved in the criminal enterprise!
So they gotta go too!