Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has Male Chromosomes - NY Post citing leaked lab results

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif indeed has male chromosomes — NY Post citing leaked lab results
The IOC at the time dismissed claims as 'Russian misinformation' and allowed Khelif's participation in the women's division at the 2024 Olympics
Khelif went on to win gold.
Cynthia... here's a video I posted of his previous win boxing a woman, from about a week or so.
He's a Man: Algeria’s Imane Khelif Banned from women’s boxing until passes sex test - World Boxing
https://www.brighteon.com/0ae530e5-7d6b-4d46-b699-d8eaf228f26e