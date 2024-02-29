© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rabbi Shlomo Lefkowitz says Zionists are causing an unprecedented desecration of God's name, as they 'falsely claim to carry the name of the Jewish people'.
Speaking at a gala event organised by Torah Jews in Brooklyn, NY, he said the ‘true test of being devoted to God’ is by being anti-Zionist.