BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DUTCHSINSE FORECASTED 7.7 EARTHQUAKE
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 05/19/2023

An extremely large earthquake M7.7 - M8.0 struck the West Pacific next to New Caledonia (West of Fiji). This was forecast to occur, and multiple warnings were issued over the past several days for this event to transpire. They should lift the Tsunami warning soon hopefully! https://www.tsunami.gov/

Check the buoys here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

THANKS TO DUTCHSINSE, BIG UPS!

-----------------

For the second time in about 24 hours, a Magnitude 7+ earthquake has taken place off New Caledonia in the South Pacific.  The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an ALERT saying a Tsunami is possible from this earthquake.  It was just 24 hours ago that a bigger, 7.7 quake also generated a Tsunami there!

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/another-7-4-quake-tsunami-warning-issued/

-----------------


M6.8 Quake off South Africa -- Antipode is Cascadia Subduction Zone

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/m6-8-quake-off-south-africa-antipode-is-cascadia-subduction-zone/









Keywords
dutchsinsebig upsforecasted giant earthquake earlier todaynew caledoniain the south pacific
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy