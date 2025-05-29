BrightLearn - Storm-Damaged Residential Trees: Assessment, Care and Prevention by Wayne K. Clatterbuck

Wayne K. Clatterbuck, a professor at the University of Tennessee, provides expert guidance on assessing, caring for, and preventing storm damage to residential trees caused by snow, ice, wind, hail, and heavy rain. Such damage can lead to uprooting, broken branches, and crown loss, stressing trees and exposing them to disease. Immediate assessment is crucial—if over 30-50% of main branches or the trunk are severely damaged, recovery may be unlikely. Different trees suffer different damage: mature trees often split, while younger ones bend. Blow-overs result from root failure, and high, small breaks have better recovery chances. For pruning, Clatterbuck advises cutting smaller branches back to larger ones, avoiding stubs, and making angled cuts near buds. Safety is paramount, especially near power lines or tensioned limbs; large jobs should be handled by certified arborists. Avoid tree wound dressings, as they hinder healing. Prevention includes selecting sturdy species, maintaining tree health through watering and pruning, thinning branches periodically, and avoiding root damage. While no method guarantees complete protection, proper care and quick response to damage can significantly reduce risks.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.