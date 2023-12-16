Rabbi SLAMS leftists CRYING over surrendering Hamas soldiers

Glenn Beck





Dec 16, 2023





A video allegedly showing Hamas soldiers being held captive by the Israeli Defense Forces has caused controversy online. But Glenn can't take the insanity. So, he invites on Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein to explain why media outlets have described the video as, "Palestinians stripped, forced to sit outside by IDF soldiers." Rabbi Alderstein, who is visiting from Israel, tells Glenn that these Hamas soldiers should be "happy that they're alive" after their group committed "the worst savagery that Jews have seen since World War II." And he explains the truly scary part of all this: "the extent to which people's minds are affected by visuals without any thought about principles." The two also discuss how the presidents and students of UPenn and Harvard are able to dismiss calls for genocide and whether the mob will turn on Christians next.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Csjtz2Pr-bg