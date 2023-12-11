CFR Waging War on Anti-Globalism: Everyone Who Opposes Enslavement Must Be Subdued

There is growing public and even national backlash against globalism, so much so that the globalist-controlled Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which boasts members like former Saddleback Church "pastor" Rick Warren, is making moves to crack down on these anti-globalist sentiments.

In case you did not know, the CFR is America's foreign policy think tank. It is a long-established deep state kingpin that holds an obscene amount of power over national and global affairs, including over the U.S. State Department. The CFR also works in tandem with other deep state entities such as the Bilderberg group and the Trilateral Commission.

This past week, the CFR published a video in which Peter Trubowitz discussed what he believes are the reasons for the current rise in anti-globalism in Western countries and what it means for both the current and emerging world orders.

