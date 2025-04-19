BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Purple Robe - Randall Franks
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
27 views • 5 months ago

https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org, https://RandallFranks.com

www.AirPlayDirect.com/RandallFranks-FaithWillSeeUsThrough


“The Purple Robe” was filmed live from the stage of the Ringgold Depot in Ringgold, Ga. The song features Franks, bluegrass guitarist Butch Lanham, and Share America scholars banjo player Cody Harvey of Mountain Cove Bluegrass.

Randall Franks is an International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend, an Independent Country Music Hall of Fame member, America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame member, and a a long-time Grand Ole Opry guest star with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. He is the 2024-25 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle.

It is from Randall's album Faith Will See Us Through . The album is available on ITunes and Amazon Music and the downloads support the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship for the Share America Foundation, Inc.

(McLeod Odell/Sony/ATV Acuff Rose Music/BMI)

Director/Producer: Randall Franks; Camera/Editor/Engineer: Tim Witt

Help support the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship with your donations.

Copyright 2024 Share America Foundation, Inc.

gospelguitarappalachiabanjobluegrassfiddle
