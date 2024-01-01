Kaley says 24,000 Chinese militants are coming into our Country - Our Southern Border is the most dangerous place in the World - Fentanal is everywhere killing everybody
140 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
This video wakes you up. At least it did for me
Keywords
migrantscomingnow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos