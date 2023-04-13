Naturosophy: Morality As Naturality - Philosophy Interview With Cory Endrulat & Shepard Thinks

Thank you Shepard Thinks for thinking about my philosophy. Glad to hear you find it more interesting after speaking to me in this interview. Check out his channel: https://www.youtube.com/@shepardthinks/ How can nature always win, yet not be "right"? Think for yourself! Note: I do not use comparisons between humans and other animals. They do not comprehend the same ideas, two different natures (species). When asked about the situation of a deer doing something to a tree (around 7 minute mark), that action has always existed (unless prompted otherwise) among the long existence of the tree. Also upon evaluating effects, we can ask many questions. As for natural "disasters" (phenomena that do not need to be considered disasters), we cannot change nature, though we may learn how to prevent problems (if they are not to persist) or minimize problems. Therefore, the responsibility is on US. We can blame nature all we want for it's "evil," but if we know what nature does, its our fault for ignoring or not being able to live with it. The blame can never be put on nature, because it is the given reality. Attempts to change it, are mere attempts. We should know our place, what we can or can not change, this we learn through time, as time tells all truth. - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #morality #naturality #nature #naturallaw #natural #naturosophy #philosopher #philosophy #voluntaryism #taoism #daoism #tao #dao #statism #interview #interviews #interesting

