❗️EPIC: Medvevdev (former President of Russia) just unveiled a new map of Ukraine split between Poland, Russia and Romania declaring:

"Ukraine is undoubtedly part of Russia!"

Other statements by Medvedev during his lecture "Geographical and Strategic Borders"



"Russia will definitely bring the special military operation to a final victory, to the capitulation of the neo-Nazis," said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev.

- In the Bandera Ukrainian economy, there are no riches that Russia doesn't have; the main value in Ukraine for Russia is its own people;

- Russia has no territorial disputes with CIS countries;

- Russia does not need foreign land, but it will never give up its own;

- Territories on both banks of the Dnepr are an integral part of Russia's borders, all attempts to cut them off are doomed;

- The current situation between Russia and the United States is worse than the situation in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis;

- Russia will remember the incident with the conversations of German military about a strike on the Crimean Bridge, although it will show restraint;