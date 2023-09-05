A Challenge to the Smug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A certain flat earth debunking channel asserted that the horizon looks flat because it is flat. The reasoning betrayed precisely the same fundamental error of the flat earther's themselves - the inability to resolve quantities into different frames of reference. However, anybody who claims infallibility ought really to get their sums right.