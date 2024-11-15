Al-Quds Brigades, message from Zionist POW

Al-Quds Brigades release video message from Zionist POW:

🟡"My name is Alexander Turbanov. I am 28 years old. I have been imprisoned with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for a year. A year of lack of food, drink, and electricity. Now, we also lack basic necessities like soap and shampoo. I have skin problems I didn’t have before, due to this situation.

I want to remind the citizens of the state of "israel": When you eat or drink, remember us, the prisoners. We do not have the opportunity to enjoy the food and water you consume. I urge you to think of us whenever you close the border crossings to put pressure on the citizens inside Gaza. Remember that as you make life harder for them, you also make it harder for us.

An entire year of war. An entire year where my life is in danger. My life is in danger because of [IOF] military operations which are supposed to liberate us.

The fighters of Islamic Jihad have saved my life several times to keep me from dying. Some of them were wounded, and others lost their lives while trying to protect me.

Citizens of "israel," I want to tell you that my life is in daily danger. The military operations that Netanyahu has chosen for you to liberate me are the ones that will eventually lead to my death. I can tell you that I have come to fear the army. I am truly afraid of the moment when the army might reach me, or the moment when they will bomb the place where I am.

Quite a few prisoners have been killed during this war. Or actually, many have. A very few number have been freed through military operations. The only good thing that they have done for the prisoners is the first ceasefire.

Citizens of 'israel.' My situation is difficult and my daily life is dire. After a year of war in Gaza, the government has now shifted to Lebanon so we can be forgotten. After that, they will initiate a war against Iran. All of this so we can be very deeply buried inside earth, our cases closed, and we become entirely forgotten.

I ask you, the citizens of 'israel,' please please, do not forget us. Please go out and protest. I want to thank you for the weekly protests that you attend every Saturday night. I want to tell you that for a year, you have been trying and protesting and no one in the government is listening to you. I believe it has become the time to escalate the protests. I urge you to go out and close the streets for a period of time. Start mass strikes for a period of time. Remember, and do not forget us. Here in Gaza, we are in constant, imminent danger, facing extremely harsh conditions.

Please please, do everything you can until you bring us back safe and sound. I miss my family, my friends, my life, my freedom. I miss many things. I want to return home safe and sound and this can only be achieved through putting pressure on the government. Please do not forget us."

Adding: from Rybar

#Lebanon War & Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Zone until the End of 13 Nov 2024⚡️

🔸In #Lebanon, the Israeli invaders again attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut. The targets were allegedly Hezbollah weapons depots and command centres in the areas of Haret Hreik, Al-Laylaki and others.

🔸In Response, fighters of the Shiite group fired at northern #Israel. One of the fired missiles fell on a house in Ma'alot Tarshiha. The Lebanese also tried to intercept IDF F-16s via Al-Nakoura.

🔸In the western Sector, for the first time in a long time, there were reports of clashes near Al-Dahira. In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

☠️3,287 dead and 14,222 wounded became victim since the start of the IDF invasion operation 'Arrows of the North,' the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

🔹In the north of the #GazaStrip, Israeli militants continued to strike at the capital of the Palestinian enclave and satellite towns. In turn, the Palestinians carried out unsuccessful launches on Kfar Azah and Erez.

🔹In the south of the Enclave, the Israelis worked on Khan Yunis and Rafah. One of the strikes also hit the coastal area of Al Muwasi. Three people were murdered and 20 others were injured.

🔹In the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces kidnapped at least 12 Palestinians. In total, since 7 October 2023, the total number of detainees is more than 11,700 people.

🔹In the Golan Heights and in the south of the country, Israeli air defence crews intercepted UAVs fired from #Iraq.

🔹In #Syria, the US Air Force has worked on the facilities of pro-Iranian forces in the province of Deir ez-Zor.



