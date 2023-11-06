Vatican Obelisk. Watcher-Nephilim Scalar Tech? Laser-Machining?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"L. A. Marzulli is a frank super-naturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts, presenting his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and through all media platforms and interviews on numerous national and international radio and television programs." ~ laMarzulli.net/about/
FULL SHOW
Exopolitics: Nephilim, Ooparts, Reptilians & the Israel-Palestine Conflict - An Interview with LA Marzulli
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU0tCW4LU1c
LA Marzulli Resources
Nephilim Trail - Decoding Genesis 6, The Strange Skulls and Skeletons of Peru, LA Marzulli
https://www.brighteon.com/a5defaef-a2d6-4b07-8f4e-992d6dc7ddc6
https://streaming.lamarzulli.net/programs/on-the-trail-of-the-nephilim-series-1-5
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheLamarzulli/videos