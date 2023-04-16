How To Become A Christian

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



508,619 views (YouTube) Sep 19, 2020

Becoming a Christian is the most important thing a person can do in this life, but what defines a 'true' Christian and what do Christians believe about Jesus and the Bible? Evangelist Joe Kirby (Off the Kirb Ministries) examines this vitally important issue using readily understandable words, images and concepts from everyday life.

offthekirb.org



