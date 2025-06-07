💥🇺🇦 Multiple channels reported (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/150305?single) that one of yesterday's strikes may have hit an underground drone assembly on the grounds of the former Soviet “Bolshevik” factory in Kiev. Now, Russian TV is putting forward the same assessment.

💥🇺🇦 Russian Strike on Kiev Hits Suspected Drone Facility, Triggers Massive Underground Explosion - analysis by our friend Scott from @Kalibrated

One of the confirmed targets during Russia’s missile and drone strike on Kiev yesterday was a building on the outer edge of the former “Bolshevik” industrial complex. Hours after the strike had ended and air raid sirens had been lifted, a massive secondary explosion erupted from beneath the structure—captured clearly in video footage.

The blast originated from below the ground floor and was comparable in size to an aerial bomb detonation. Notably, no emergency crews were present at the time, despite the ongoing fire—suggesting either hesitation or an understanding of what was inside.

➡️Suspected Drone Facility with NATO Involvement

Open-source data and statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense indicate that Iskander missiles and Geran drones targeted a facility linked to the production of long-range Ukrainian drones. The structure, completed in Q2 2019, reportedly featured a reinforced substructure—consistent with housing an underground assembly line.

In early 2025, NATO advisors had filmed a propaganda segment at a near-identical facility, suggesting shared architectural plans. Minor adjustments like upgraded ventilation, sprinkler systems, and added electrical infrastructure are typical signs of adapting a civilian-looking facility for military production.

➡️No Satellite Imagery, No Official Admission

As is standard with Ukrainian military-industrial infrastructure, satellite imagery of the location is either outdated or deliberately withheld. This makes independent verification difficult, though the scale of the secondary explosion and the duration of the resulting fire speak volumes.

What’s clear is that a newly constructed, fortified structure within a major industrial site was struck, ignited, and later obliterated from beneath—long after the initial wave of Russian strikes.

Via: @kalibrated