Share the Gospel of Jesus in Israel(Babylon) and You Could Go To JAIL! or worse... Revelation 3:22!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
110 views • 03/22/2023

Revelation 3:22 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.


Understand what this is, they are showing who they truly are, the synagogue of Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 They openly worship the star of their god Remphan. In the eyes of Babylon/Israel, Jesus worship is idolatry. Not just punishable by jail but by the death penalty. You read correctly.

Matthew 23:13 But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering to go in.

1Timothy 2:5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;

His grace and peace be with you all!


God bless you and keep you all!


Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos


https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos


vaccinesbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liesplandemiccovid hoaxthe great reset
